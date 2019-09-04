Greg Hardy Set To Return At UFC Singapore

Spread the word!













Greg Hardy has gotten another fight.

He will make the walk on October 26 at UFC Singapore. It will also be his fourth fight in 2019, all in the UFC, and seventh as a pro. The UFC announced he will be taking on Jarjis Danho, who has not fought since 2016.

Hardy is coming off of a TKO win over Juan Adams at UFC San Antonio that was supposed to be the big test for the former NFL star. “Prince of War” passed it with ease as he stuffed the takedown then landed vicious ground-and-pound until the ref stepped in and stopped the fight. Before that, he had knocked out Dmitry Smoliakov in the first round. In his UFC debut, he suffered his only professional loss as he was disqualified against Allen Crowder for an illegal knee.

Before getting to the Octagon, he fought at Xtreme Fight Night where he knocked out Ray Jones in 53 seconds. Before that, on two appearances on the Contender Series, he knocked out Tebaris Gordon in 17 seconds and Austen Lane in 57 seconds.

Jarjis Danho, meanwhile, is 5-1 as a pro and last fought back in 2016 at UFC Fight Night 93 where he fought to a draw against Christian Colombo. In his only other UFC fight, he lost by technical decision to Daniel Omielanczuk. All five of his wins have come by stoppage with four by knockout and one by submission and he has never been finished in his career.

Currently, the UFC Singapore card consists of the following matchups:

Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren

Michael Johnson vs. Stevie Ray

Ciryl Gane vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Maurice Greene

Frank Camacho vs. Beneil Dariush

Jarjis Danho vs. Greg Hardy

Ian Heinisch vs. Brad Tavares

Who do you think will win the fight between Greg Hardy and Jarjis Danho?