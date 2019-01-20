Greg Hardy Responds To Controversial Disquaification In UFC Debut

Controversy seems to follow Greg Hardy, who now finds himself responding to fans claims of him being a “cheater.”

The controversial Hardy made his UFC debut last night (Jan. 19, 2019) against Allen Crowder. Hardy looked good at times and other times, his inexperience was evident.

“The Prince Of War” as Hardy is known by now delivered a flagrantly illegal knee to a downed Crowder. Thus leading to the former NFL All-Pro being DQ’d in his first UFC showcase.

Speaking to the media in the post-fight press conference, Hardy seemingly said all the right things. Including his response to the fans claims of Hardy being a cheater. (courtesy of Mike Bohn on Twitter):

Greg Hardy: "I'm not a cheater. Go ask Tom Brady if I ever cheated all the times I sacked him. 30 years of life, never once have I cheated." #UFCBrooklyn — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) January 20, 2019



This is the first loss in Hardy’s professional mixed martial arts career .

Although this is one of the worse-case scenarios for Hardy, UFC President Dana White already assured the media that “The Prince Of War” will get another shot in the Octagon.