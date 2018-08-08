With his MMA career surging early on, Greg Hardy addressed the criticism he frequently receives.

And it might not be how you thought he’d do it.

Hardy picked up his second professional win on the final episode of ‘Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contenders Series’ last night. Knocking out Tebaris Gordon in only 17 seconds (watch full highlights here), Hardy proved his lethal knockout skill.

If he ever debuts in the UFC, Hardy will obviously be under an intense microscope due to the scrutiny of his questionable – and at times criminal – past. UFC President Dana White stuck up for his fighter after his victory last night, and now the former NFL star has responded himself.

Speaking to media last night via MMA Fighting, Hardy seemed to vaguely bring up President Donald Trump as an example of a man who truly had haters:

“I mean, there’s guys out here that go their whole life, get a billion dollars, become president, and hate on a person that’s never been arrested that’s opening schools for kids out here. So, that man’s got haters, I’m really not worried, honestly.”

Hardy then said if his haters met him and didn’t like him, then it was time to actually change something: