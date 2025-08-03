Julian Lane Knocks Down Gorjan Slaveski Twice, Clinches Welterweight Title – BKFC 79 Highlights

Julian Lane has come a long way from his “Let me bang, bro” days on The Ultimate Fighter.

On Saturday night, Lane captured his first world title, defeating Gorjan Slaveski via unanimous decision at BKFC 79 to become the promotion’s new welterweight champion.

While Slaveski found some success during the five-round affair, it was Lane who landed the more significant blows. With little more than a minute to go in the third round, Lane knocked down Slaveski with a perfectly timed counter right hand.

Slaveski answered the count, but ended up eating mat once again mere seconds in the fifth. Again, he answered the referee’s 10-count. Clearly down on the scorecards, Slaveski attempted a late-round flurry, but he was unable to land a Hail Mary finish, taking us to the scorecards for an all-too obvious decision.

Official Result: Julian Lane def. Gorjan Slaveski via unanimous decision (49-44, 48-45, 49-44) to win the BKFC welterweight championship.

Check out Highlights From Gorjan Slaveski vs. Julian Lane at BKFC 79:

𝐌𝐀𝐈𝐍 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐓: JULIAN LANE vs. GOGO SLAVESKI 🥶



TUNE IN NOW 👊#BKFC79 | Watch NOW EXCLUSIVELY on DAZN pic.twitter.com/5bhApVXwyr — DAZN Sport (@DAZN_Sport) August 3, 2025

GOGO SLAVESKI GOES DOWN!! 😱#BKFC79 | Watch NOW EXCLUSIVELY on DAZN pic.twitter.com/lk6IPamWfa — DAZN Sport (@DAZN_Sport) August 3, 2025

GOGO GETS DROPPED AGAIN ‼️#BKFC79 | Watch NOW EXCLUSIVELY on DAZN pic.twitter.com/8cmwf1qjYx — DAZN Sport (@DAZN_Sport) August 3, 2025