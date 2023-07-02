Decorated grappler, Gordon Ryan has rejected the need for USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) in a potential future clash with Nicky Rodriguez – claiming “steroids aren’t illegal” in the sport of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu grappling, after he was the subject of an offer at UFC Fight Night Invitational 4 earlier this weekend. 

Ryan, a decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu player and submission grappling expert, has been sidelined from active competition since he headlined UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3 last December against the aforenoted, Rodriguez – suffering a Fastest Escape Time loss in a no gi clash last year.

Sidelined from an expected professional mixed martial arts outing in recent years, Gordon Ryan revealed recently that he has still failed to overcome an auto-immune stomach issue, which has so far failed to response to medicine prescribed. 

Undergoing another surgical procedure, Ryan has been ruled from a return to competition for the foreseeable future once again.

However, the 27-year-old New Jersey native has been the subject of a call out from the aforenoted, Rodriguez – who urged him to take part in USADA anti-doping testing.

As a result, Ryan jumped to the defense of accusations levelled against him, claiming steroids are not illegal to utilize in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

“First of all, no, because steroids are not illegal in Jiu-Jitsu,” Gordon Ryan said. “Number two, I actually have a contract coming to Nicky Rod (Rodriguez), for USADA and WADA testing from now until the next ADCC, so interesting to see if he’s gonna sign that.” (H/T Bloody Elbow)

Gordon Ryan has turned in a slew of notable grappling victories

A five-time ADCC gold medalist, Ryan has landed notable submission grappling wins over the likes of Keenan Cornelius, Vagner Rocha, Dillon Danis, Romulo Barral, Roberto Abreu, Ralek Gracie, Josh Barnett, Garry Tonon, Marcus Almeida, Rousimar Palhares, Bo Nickal, Aleksei Oleinik, Gabriel Gonzaga, Pat Downey, and Andre Galvao. 

