Gordon Ryan fires back at Mikey Musumeci’s passive-Aggressive jabs over steroids

Decorated grappling star, Gordon Ryan has accused fellow Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu star, Mikey Musumeci of taking “passive-aggressive” jabs at him over steroid use and abuse — claiming the New Jersey grappler is just “attacking” him.

Ryan, a decorated ADCC tournament victor wins years over, won gold this year in Las Vegas this annum in a superfight bracket against Felipe Pena and then Yuri Simoes in August.

As for Musumeci, the 28-year-old grappling star is a former ONE Championship flyweight grappling championship holder. Boasting an impressive 23-2 grappling record over the course of his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu career, New Jersey native, Musumeci most recently competed in Bangkok at ONE Championship 1687, landing a calf slicer submission win against Joao Gabriel Sousa — adding to recent wins over both Shinya Aoki, and Jarred Brooks.

Gordon Ryan breaks down beef with grappling ace, Mikey Musumeci

However, reacting to claims of steroid use from Ryan by Musumeci, the former claimed the grappling star was constantly attacking him in a “passive-aggressive” manner.

“Mikey (Musumeci) just attacked me,” Gordon Ryan told Jake Shields on his podcast. “The only thing I’ve ever done is talk highly of Mikey. The thing about Mikey is Mikey will be like, ‘If you do steroids’ — Mikey has been taking passive-aggressive shots at me forever. The thing about Mikey is he’ll make one post that’s like, ‘Hey if you take steroids, you’re mentally weak. You’re too weak and you need a crutch.'”

Gordon breaks down his beef with Mikey Musumeci pic.twitter.com/2cGwmheFnZ — BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) October 10, 2024

“He’ll talk about like if yo use steroids then you’re mentally weak, and his very next post will be like, ‘I’m depressed and I’m sad and we really need to talk about mental,’ — Bro, f*cking do your thing and leave everybody else alone.”