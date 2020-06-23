Gokhan Saki To Undergo Second Surgery, Provides Update On Return

Spread the word!













There is finally some news regarding Gokhan Saki.

The light heavyweight hasn’t competed since July 2018 when he suffered a shock first-round knockout against Khalil Rountree. He was briefly linked with a fight against Saparbeg Safarov later on in March last year but that came to an end after he suffered an injury.

Having been out of the spotlight since, the former Glory kickboxing champion finally delivered an update on Monday as he revealed he had undergone the first of two surgeries to repair his fractured elbows.

He will undergo the second surgery soon, but is hopeful of returning to training in a few weeks.

“Update for my followers. After a year of pain and injections in my elbows they found out that in my both elbows I have fractured pieces. That caused pain and inflammations.

“My first surgery is done and it went ✅. Second to come. Within a few weeks I can resume the training hopefully without any pain and obstacles. For every level, there is another devil, that’s life. But remember the darker the night, the brighter the morning so we never ever give up. Keep you guys posted. Thank you all.”

Saki returned to mixed martial arts in 2017 after suffering defeat in his debut fight back in 2004. He defeated Henrique da Silva via knockout in his UFC debut before suffering his second professional defeat to Rountree.

Who do you want to see Saki face in his eventual return?