Glover Teixeira has speculated that an unusual weight cut and subsequent recovery may be to blame for his wilting in his UFC 275 headliner against Jiri Prochazka last weekend in Singapore – detailing how he had vomited following his cut to championship weight, and insisting that the recovery process was largely different from prior career cuts.

Teixeira, a native of Minas Gerais, headlined UFC 275 at the Singapore Indoor Arena on Saturday against Czech challenger, Prochazka, suffering an undisputed light heavyweight title loss to the promotional perfect finisher, courtesy of a last round rear-naked choke.

Turning in a splendid performance against Prochazka during the majority of the five round back-and-forth, Teixeira ultimately fell victim to a rear-naked choke – without hooks, in the final seconds of the fifth round following a messy scramble.

Following the loss, Teixeira admitted that he had likely gassed during the final moments of the round and fight as a whole. And he now speculates that an unfamiliar recovery process, which included vomiting was partly to blame for his sudden cardio dump.

“Even though it was 9:30 at night (in Singapore), I cut the weight at 3:00 in the afternoon and stayed until 9:30 at night without drinking water, without anything,” Glover Teixeira told Brazilian outlet, Combate following UFC 275. “And then when I started to recover, I started to vomit, I started to vomit… I felt like vomiting. I couldn’t do the interview (with Megan Olivi) after the weigh-in and that got in the way, got in the way in the fifth round there.”



“I always talk to my students, ‘The weight cut will get in your way, if it’s a tough, five round fight, it will get in your way.’” Glover Teixeira said. “And it got in the way, I think that was it… I’ve never had a recovery like this.”

Whilst placing blame on his weight cut, Teixeira insisted that he was taking responsibility for his own defeat against Prochazka.

“The fight was brutal, I got tired, as I told you, I don’t want to blame my camp, I can do the fight again, and I can get tired again,” Glover Teixeira said. “… If I didn’t lose the weight right, he (Jiri Prochazka) did better than me, you know? If I didn’t lose the weight properly, it was my fault, that’s what I’m talking about, that I have to adjust, so it was totally my fault. I might be blaming it on the weight – I’m blaming the weight, but I’m taking responsibility for myself.”

Glover Teixeira campaigns for a title re-run against Jiri Prochazka

Despite his stoppage loss to newly-minted undisputed champion, Prochazka, Teixeira is adamant that he wants to share the Octagon with the Brno favorite in an immediate championship rematch next.