IT’S TIME! The UFC Vegas 13 main event is finally upon us. Light-heavyweight #1 Thiago Santos puts his ranking on the line against the streaking veteran, Glover Teixeira who is looking to stretch his win streak to five in a row. Who’ll move one step closer to a 205lb title shot? Let’s find out…

Round 1: Thiago Santos opens up with a front kick up the middle. Glover Teixeira tries to come over the top with a strike over the top. Santos clips his opponent and is trying to swarm. Teixeira is wobbling all over the place, eating punches. He manages to shoot for a takedown and create a scramble. He’s got Santos up against the fence but is eating elbows against the fence. After much punishment he finally secures the takedown and falls into an extremely dominant position. Teixeria is going to work and is turning this round around. As the clock ticks down he is working away in the top position. He continues to drop ground and pound up to the horn to end round one.

Round 2: Santos opens up with several kicks on all levels. Glover drops down an secures the takedown. It’s very early in round and he’s in top position once again and Santos doesn’t appear to have the ability to stand back up. Teixeira postures up and begins dropping nasty shots. Santos turns to his sides and looks vulnerable to getting stopped but manages to survive. Teixeira is content to ride it out in half guard, staying busy with shots to avoid a referee’s stand up. He advances to side control. Teixeira drops a nasty elbow and tries to jump to full mount but ends up back in half guard. Not for long though and he’s in in side control and then mount. He unleashes a barrage of strikes, Santos turns his back and is now getting choked – the bell saves him!

Round 3: Santos stuffs a takedown at the start of round three. He throws on the break and drops Teixeira hard! Santos is trying to swarm for the finish but his opponent is hanging tough. The tide has certainly changed here. Santos continues to drops bombs but Teixeira uses the aggression to reverse the position. He’s on the back and sinks in the choke which forces Santos to tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Glover Teixeira def. Thiago Santos via submission (RNC) in round three