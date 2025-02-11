Dana White Scoffs at Jake Paul and Canelo in Saudi Arabia: “Totally Different Levels”

Dana White had a lot to say following UFC 312 with one of the topics being the announced fight between Canelo Álvarez and Jake Paul. The fight between Canelo and Paul was allegedly a done deal until reports later on were quick to shut it down. White is no stranger to mega fights, as he was a huge part of the boxing match in which Conor McGregor faced Floyd Mayweather.

Dana White – Saudi Arabia taking Canelo is Easy

Saudi Arabian adviser and GEA chairman Turki Alalshikh was the man responsible for signing Canelo away from the Jake Paul fight. Alalshikh was able to sign the Mexican superstar to a 4-fight deal with Riyadh Season. Canelo’s first fight of the deal is set to take place May 3rd, which was the initial date of the scheduled bout against Paul.

Dana White and his comments are indicative of the boxing world and how there are different levels in the boxing scene. Jake Paul and his promotion, Most Valuable Promotions doesn’t stack up to the likeness and star power in Saudi Arabia as Turki Alalshikh was able to lock in a deal immediately showing his dedication to keep boxing competitive. Dana White spoke about the deal and was straight up about it.

“Listen, they—they control the sport of boxing right now. I don’t think it’s hard for them to steal anybody from anybody. Uh, I don’t—I don’t know the ins and outs of that deal, but I’m sure it’s not too hard to steal somebody away from them to Saudi. Uh, yeah, totally different levels there. D— not even the same universe of levels.” -Dana White

Canelo only “fights real fighters”

Alalshikh’s efforts to strike a deal with Canelo had to do with him only fighting “real fighters.” Paul, who’s typically fought ex-UFC fighters and most notably an aging Mike Tyson was closing in on a deal against who would’ve been by far the most difficult matchup in his career. Like Dana White said, there’s different levels which was how Alalshikh got Canelo to sign with Riyadh Season instead.

Canelo’s next opponent is now scheduled to be William Scull as Canelo looks to be the undisputed champion. The fight is considered a tuneup fight for Álvarez before he takes on Terrance Crawford later this year.