Global Fighters Union Calls for Broadcaster Support Ahead of 2025 Launch

The Global Fighters Union (GFU), set to officially launch in January 2025, has issued a call for broadcasters to support its mission to improve conditions across combat sports. With a focus on boxing and MMA—two professional arenas still lacking union representation—the GFU aims to introduce sweeping reforms to elevate fighter rights, safety, and overall industry standards.

Global Fighters Union

Drawing inspiration from agreements like the one between the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) and football leagues, which sees broadcasters contribute approximately £25 million annually to player welfare and grassroots initiatives, the GFU envisions a similar model for combat sports. The union’s leaders hope to secure funding to drive health, safety, education, and community programs for athletes globally.

A Voice for Fighters

Former two-weight world champion Amir Khan, a co-founder of the Global Fighters Union, emphasized the need for a unified organization to advocate for fighters.

“There has to be an organization that’s above everything, that we all have to report to if there’s an issue in any situation,” said Khan. “We’ve all had issues—whether in training, before fights, after fights, at weigh-ins, or in retirement. Fighters need a union that understands their challenges from personal experience and has the expertise in law, media, and education to address them.”

The Global Fighters Union’s scope includes legal advocacy, fair contracts, improved pay and benefits, and initiatives to ensure long-term financial and physical well-being for fighters. These efforts will be backed by health programs, safety improvements, and opportunities for post-career transitions, such as education and career development.

Building on a Year of Preparation

Paul Smith, a former boxing champion and Global Fighters Union co-founder, outlined the progress made during the union’s developmental year in 2024.

“We’ve spent 2024 laying the groundwork for the GFU to become a recognized trade union. Our team, structure, and targets are in place, and we’re ready to publish our year-one actions shortly. It’s the right time for an organization dedicated to improving combat sports at all levels to emerge.”

Smith noted the importance of broadcaster backing to achieve these goals. By mirroring the PFA’s success in football, the Global Fighters Union aims to secure funding to enhance fighter welfare, grassroots participation, and industry transparency.

A Historic Step Forward for Combat Sports

The GFU’s mission represents a turning point for a sector often criticized for its lack of regulation and protection. Fighters frequently operate without the workplace benefits commonplace in other industries, such as insurance, pensions, and legal support. This leaves many athletes vulnerable to exploitation, unsafe conditions, and financial instability.

Paul Maloney, a co-founder and former leader of the GMB Union South, stressed the need for parity between combat sports and other professional disciplines.

“There is no place in modern sport for a landscape where workplace rights enjoyed by footballers and others are denied to combat sports participants,” Maloney stated.

The GFU plans to channel broadcaster revenue into initiatives under the banner of “Fair Fight,” which include securing minimum pay guarantees, equitable revenue sharing, advanced medical safety measures, mental health programs, and post-career support.

Looking Ahead to 2025

As the union moves toward official recognition, its leaders are urging fight fans, athletes, and stakeholders to join their mission to transform combat sports. The GFU sees its launch as a crucial first step toward creating a fairer, safer, and more sustainable environment for fighters at all levels.