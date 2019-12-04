Glenn Robinson’s Daughters Hit Back At Colby Covington

Spread the word!













Colby Covington crossed the line again when he mocked Blackzillians co-founder Glenn Robinson’s death to get inside Kamaru Usman’s head — and Robinson’s daughters were not pleased.

During the UFC 245 press conference last month, Covington stated that Robinson passed away because of how hard Usman was ducking him. He also added that Robinson would be watching their welterweight headliner on December 14 from hell.

Usman — who trains at Hard Knocks 365 which was rebranded from Blackzillians — didn’t particularly seem rattled by the comments. But the same can’t be said for Robinson’s daughters who responded recently with a statement to MMA Junkie:

“It saddens us to even have to make a statement regarding a previous distasteful comment Colby Covington made suggesting our late father, Glenn Robinson, will be watching his upcoming fight from hell. However, after careful thought and consideration, on behalf of our family, we feel it is necessary to defend our father’s name.

“The death of our father is still very raw. Our family is still grieving from his loss, so imagine the hurt we felt to hear such hateful words recklessly said about our father.

“We understand the excitement of building up hype before a fight, but we are sure Colby Covington can get press for his upcoming fight on his own merit and without spewing hateful words towards our father, the founder of the Blackzilians. In fact, our father was the exact opposite of a hateful person. He gave countless opportunities to many people, both personally and professionally. He consistently put everyone else’s best interests before his own. Our father died too young, but we can proudly say he accomplished more during his short life than many others do in a full lifetime.

“Lastly, we did not want to make this statement or to breathe more life into someone that truly has no relevance in our lives, but we will always defend our father, his reputation and his name, the one we share proudly.”

Robinson’s daughters withheld their names from the statement.

