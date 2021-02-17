Former MMA fighter turned Hollywood actress Gina Carano has spoken of “utter shock” after one of her social media posts was branded anti-Semitic and ultimately led to her firing from the popular Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.”

The 38-year-old was let go from her lead role as Cara Dune after the hashtag FireGinaCarano trended on Twitter.

Carano had previously made a post that compared modern-day Republicans in the United States to Jewish people during the Holocaust.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children,” Carano wrote Instagram. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views”

Carano has now spoken of her surprise that these comments had been viewed by many as anti-Semitic.

“I was in utter shock and confusion when certain people said it was anti-Semitic,” Carano said in a written message to Bari Weiss. “Then, as I went to take it down, I noticed that the image was not the same as the one people were referencing. I was honestly confused: Should I take it down, or leave it up? I still don’t know the answer to that question, because taking it down only makes the mob attack you more.”

“The image for me was a statement that people need to stand together and rise up, stop being so manipulated by the powers that believe they know what’s best for you and play games with our lives,” Carano added. “My heart has only ever had ultimate respect and love for the Jewish community.”

