Gina Carano and Disney/Lucasfilm Settle Lawsuit After ‘Mandalorian’ Drama

Gina Carano has settled her lawsuit with Disney.

In 2021, the former MMA fighter was dropped from the cast of The Mandalorian after she made an ill-advised comment on social media, comparing being a modern-day Republican in the United States to being a Jew during the Holocaust.

It was far from the first time Carano had expressed her extreme right-wing views online, but this especially ignorant comparison turned out to be the straw that finally broke the camel’s back.

Disney quickly cut ties with Carano, bringing an end to talks of a potential spin-off series featuring her character, Cara Dune.

Carano took immediate action, with the help of tech billionaire Elon Musk, suing the ‘House of Mouse’ for wrongful termination and sexual discrimination, claiming that two of her male co-stars had made similar posts and faced no repercussions. She had sought $75,000 in damages and to be recast in the popular Disney+ series before settling for an undisclosed amount.

Carano described the settlement as the “best outcome for all parties involved,” adding that she’s “excited to flip the page and move onto the next chapter.”

Disney leaves the door open to work with Gina Carano again

Lucasfilm, the subsidiary of Disney that handles production on all Star Wars projects, condemned Carano’s comments for “denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities” shortly after her post went viral. Following the settlement, the company acknowledged that it looks forward to “identifying opportunities to work together” with Carano in the future.

Since being exiled from a galaxy far, far away, Carano has continued to act in and produce films for conservative media outlet Daily Wire. In 2022, she featured in Terror on the Prairie alongside UFC Hall of Famer Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.