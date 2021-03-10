Former MMA fighter turned Hollywood actress Gina Carano was not fired from her role on The Mandalorian for being conservative according to Disney CEO Bob Chapak.

Carano was let go from the Disney-produced Star Wars series following a string of controversial social media posts.

Most notably, Carano compared being conservative in the U.S. to being Jewish in Germany during the holocaust.

#FireGinaCarano trended on Twitter and not long after Carano was let go.

Following her sacking the WMMA pioneer spoke to Ben Shapiro and made claims of bullying against Disney, she said.

“I’ve been through so much, and I’ve seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that’s been taking place, and I saw it before. I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply.

“… You know how boxers head-hunt sometimes and forget to go for the body? I feel like Disney or Lucasfilm or whoever it is, just certain people at that company…I feel like I’ve been being head-hunted.”

During a recent Disney shareholders meeting, Chapak spoke about firing Carano for the first time, he said.

“I don’t really see Disney as characterizing itself as left-leaning or right-leaning, yet as standing for values — values that are universal. Values of respect, values of decency, values of integrity and values of inclusion.

“And we seek to have not only, how we operate but the content that we make reflective of the rich diversity of the world that we live in.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Do you believe Gina Carano was fired due to her politics?