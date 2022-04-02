Ahead of his upcoming fight with Khamzat Chimaev, Gilbert Burns has revealed that his former foe Kamaru Usman has taken the time to help him prepare for ‘Borz.’

Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman faced off against each other at UFC 258. ‘Durinho’ gave Usman trouble in the first round, but ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ rallied in the second, finishing the fight via TKO. However, prior to them facing off against each other in the UFC octagon, Usman and Burns were teammates, training together at Sanford MMA.

Usman now splits his training camps between both Sanford MMA and Trevor Wittman‘s gym in Colorado. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Burns discussed having Usman around to help him prepare for his upcoming fight.

“Usman came a couple of days to help out,” revealed Burns. “He was helping me a couple of times, not training with me but kinda coaching. Kind of on the side giving a lot of advice in my last three or four sparrings. Very high IQ and very good advice. Was good to have him around.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania).

There is no bad blood between the two men, with Burns giving the perfect analogy for their relationship:

“That’s Rocky and Apollo, Apollo beat Rocky and came out to help out so yeah that’s kind of like being in it,” stated Burns. “To be honest, I make peace with that. The guy beat me, for sure I want to become champion, but I’m not after Kamaru, I’m after the title, I want to become the champion, I want to become the best. I don’t have any beef, nothing personal, no grudge against Kamaru.”

Gilbert Burns Could Be Looking At Another Title Shot If He Beats Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns is a massive betting underdog going into his fight with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273. However, a win here may well be enough to propel Burns to title contention, and potentially a rematch with his training partner, Kamaru Usman.

Usman looks set to take on Leon Edwards this summer. The two elite welterweights previously fought very early on in their UFC careers, with Usman managing to leave with his hand raised after implementing a dominant wrestling performance.

Edwards has evolved greatly as a fighter since then, and now holds one of the most impressive undefeated streaks in the entire division. Even Burns has remarked that Edwards stands a solid chance at overcoming ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ this time around.

Can Gilbert Burns overcome Khamzat Chimaev? Do you believe Leon Edwards stands a chance against Kamaru Usman?

