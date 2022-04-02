UFC welterweight, Gilbert Burns believes that Brit Leon Edwards poses the skills to dethrone current pound for pound No.1 and the reigning welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman.

Usman is slated to defend his 170lb title later this year against former opponent Leon Edwards, which will mark the champion’s sixth defense. Edwards, on the other hand, has compiled an impressive 10 unbeaten streak since their last meeting where Edwards would lose by decision.

What Does Gilbert Burns Think Of The Matchup?

Former title challenger Burns is more than familiar with Usman, having already fought ‘The Nigerian Nightmare,’ as well as being teammates at Stanford MMA for some time. As a result, ‘Durinho’ has a clearer idea of the matchup than most, and interestingly he feels that Usman, who hasn’t lost since 2013, could be under threat.

Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman during their fight at UFC 258

In an interview with Fightsonlymag.com, Burns had this to say “I think Leon Edwards is a threat for Kamaru. Very, very good striker, very long, very tall, southpaw,” he began.

“He has very good striking – I think the striking is where he shines the most – but I see that he’s improving so much as a fighter. He has a very, very good team – I respect his team a lot. There’s a lot of great talents coming out of his team.”

Burns also feels that the Jamaican-born Edwards is overlooked, “I think he’s a complete fighter” Burns stated. “Very good wrestling and grappling. And he’s been in there with Kamaru. After that (fight) he got a nine or 10 win streak. And I think he’s very dangerous.

“He doesn’t get a lot of credit like he’s supposed to. He’s kind of a little bit underrated, but I know he’s very good, and he’s going to be one of the biggest problems for Kamaru right now. The guy’s very hungry, he’s very good, and I see a very close fight.”

As for a prediction, Burns was on the fence, “It’s gonna be very hard to predict. I believe Leon Edwards has the weapons. He does have what it takes to become a champion. But Kamaru has been doing great things.”

What do you think? Do you agree with Gilbert Burns?

