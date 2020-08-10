Gilbert Burns has spoken about the many advantages he holds over the UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and expressed his belief that they will allow him to finish ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ when they finally face off. Burns was supposed to challenge Usman for the 170lb strap at UFC 251 in July. Unfortunately, the Brazilian submission specialist tested positive for the coronavirus a week out from fight night and was forced to withdraw. Jorge Masvidal stepped in on late notice but was dominated for five rounds by Usman who easily retained his title. UFC president Dana White has since told media Burns will be getting the next welterweight title shot.

The 34-year-old title challenger discussed the advantages he holds over Usman and any other welterweight during an interview with Helen Yee, he said.

“I see a lot of advantages. For sure my jiu jitsu. Any wrestlers in this division, Colby Covington, try taking me down. Just try it. I’ll be more than happy to not make it easy for guys to take me down. I might defend the shot or even take you guys down. As soon as I get on top, or even on bottom, I’m able to submit or even sweep or do whatever with any one of these guys in the division.”

“Not only for the champion, but for anyone, I’m a threat on my feet too,” Burns said. “I can kick, I can punch. I hit way harder than these guys. I have all the explosiveness. I’m fresh in the division. I don’t know how I didn’t make that change [from lightweight to welterweight] before, but right now I feel so good for that division.”

Burns went on to predict he would finish Usman and he says it could come via submission or knockout.

“I see a finish,” Burns told Yee. “I don’t know how. I know I can submit him. I know I can knock him out. I’m just going to work super hard to make sure I’m in the best shape of my life. We’re already planning.”

“I have so much energy right now that I see finish,” he added. “I’m going to be looking for the finish every single minute, every single second of that fight. That’s what I’m looking for.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Do you think Gilbert Burns will finish Kamaru Usman when they fight?