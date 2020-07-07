Gilbert Burns Explains Why He Doesn’t Want Jorge Masvidal To Win At UFC 251

Spread the word!













Brazilian submission specialist Gilbert Burns is hoping welterweight champion and former teammate Kamaru Usman will beat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 on July 11 to help prevent the division from becoming a “circus”.

Burns was expected to face ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ on ‘Fight Island’ next weekend, July 11. Unfortunately, ‘Durinho’ and two of his team tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before they were due to fly out the island for fight night. Therefore, he has been pulled from UFC 251 leaving Usman without an opponent.

In steps the long-time number one contender at welterweight, Masvidal who was in negotiations for a fight with Usman before things turned sour with the UFC. After winning the fight of his life against the promotion ‘Gamebred’ will now get his shot at UFC gold.

Burns told ESPN he hopes Masvidal doesn’t win at UFC 251 because he will make the welterweight division a circus if he does.

“I want Kamaru to win. First of all, because I kind of like the guy. He was, he is not anymore, he used to be my training partner. So for sure I’ve got Kamaru,” Burns said. “If Masvidal wins, things are gonna get crazy. It’s gonna be a circus in that division. I think he’s gonna fight Conor [McGregor], or maybe Nate Diaz. I don’t think the division is gonna run correctly, with the No. 1 and No. 2 guys fighting for the title. He’s gonna make a mess. That’s another thing why I want Kamaru to win, too. I think I will be next. But, if Masvidal wins I know it’s gonna be a mess in that division. Things are gonna get crazy.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

While Burns believes Masvidal will fight Irish superstar Conor McGregor, the Miami native has already spoke out about who he wishes to defend his title against. ‘Street Jesus’ says he’s hoping to face either Nate Diaz or Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson next.

