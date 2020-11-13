While top UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns awaits his inevitable clash with welterweight champ Kamaru Usman, he has issued a grappling challenge to Black Belt Nate Diaz for a $400k winner take all match.

So as my title fight is not scheduled yet, Let’s grapple! Let’s see who is the real gangster @NateDiaz209 so I put $200,000 you put $200,000 winner takes all at @ChaelSonnen @UFCFightPass what you say? pic.twitter.com/yaUFxUO6Ep — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 13, 2020

Ever since the Burns-Usman matchup was announced in the summer, Nate Diaz has verbally attacked Burns numerous times, often stating that he did not deserve the title opportunity.

While Burns sits on the sidelines, he hopes to remain active, even calling Diaz out to a grappling match.

It certainly seems like Burns is offering this match to Submission Underground, a grappling promotion owned by former UFC star Chael Sonnen.

We haven’t seen Nate Diaz in action since his loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244. The veteran was battered over three rounds before being stopped due to cuts. A rematch has been discussed but now appears to be off the table as the UFC try to match Masvidal with Colby Covington.

Both fighters hold black belts in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, it would certainly draw some eyes to see who would come out on top.

Who do you think would win a grappling match between Gilbert Burns and Nate Diaz?