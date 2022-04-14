UFC welterweight, Gilbert Burns feels he deserves a big fight with the likes of Jorge Masvidal or the Diaz Brothers.

Burns if coming off a dramatic performance against Khamzat Chimaev this past weekend at UFC 273 which saw the two combatants trade shots for three rounds in what could be fight of the year.

Although Burns may have lost the battle, he most certainly won the war. seeing his stock and fanfare rise tremendously as he gave the -475 favorite a real run for his money; dropping him in the second round.

Both fighters have shown interest in a rematch over five rounds, but it seems that Chimaev will now face No.1 contender, Colby Covington. So where does this leave burns?

Gilbert Burns Wants A Big Fight Next

‘Durinho’ feels now after eight years with the promotion and after accepting the Chimaev fight, he deserves a big fight.

“To be honest with you, I want a big fight.” Burns said to TSN, I don’t know who. Nate Diaz’s name is always on my mind. Nate or Nick, that’s a fight that I’ve always wanted to do. We’ll see, I think maybe Masvidal, then I’ll fight contenders again.

“We’ll see. I think I’ve earned the spot to get a big fight. I just gave the opportunity to Khamzat, we had a war. I don’t know, I just feel that the way the fight went, he gave me an opportunity to explore a big fight.”

Burns: "Nate Diaz's name is always on my mind. Nate or Nick, that's a fight that I've always wanted to do. We'll see, I think maybe Masvidal, then I'll fight contenders again. I think I've earned the spot to get a big fight."



Full interview: https://t.co/Ov80jJCdr2 pic.twitter.com/KUSbX2SsAC — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 13, 2022 Gilbert Burns talking with Aaron Bronsteter

Burns may be right, he has faced the best the UFC have thrown at him over two weight classes, the Brazilian has shared the octagon with the likes of Kamaru Usman, Stephan Thompson, Tyron Woodley, and Dan Hooker.

He has also proven himself as an exciting fighter to watch, especially after his last performance; producing one of the best three round fights ever.

Who would you like to See Gilbert Burns face next?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.