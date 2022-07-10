Both Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong And Giga Chikadze vs. Sodiq Yusuff Made official For Sep. 17 Fight Night Card

During last night’s UFC broadcast, the promotion announced both their main event and co-main event slots for their UFC Fight Night card on September 17th.

The main event will be host to an intriguing bantamweight matchup between former interim title challenger, Corey Sandhagen and one of the best young talents the UFC has to offer in 24-year old Song Yadong.

Sandhagen is coming off two back-to-back losses, but both have been extremely competitive affairs against two former 135lb champions in Petr Yan and T.J. Dillashaw. Before this skid, Sandhagen had produced some highlight-reel performances knocking out both Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar within five months. Sanhagen also holds credible wins over Raphael Assuncao, John Linekar, and Mario Bautista.

Sanding opposite ‘The Sandman’ will be the highly touted Yadong, who has been competing in the UFC since he was just 19 years old. The Chinese 135lber already has some impressive names on his record such as Marlon Vera and Casey Kenny and most recently savagely knocked out a former title challenger in Moraes.

Giga Chikadze Vs. Sodiq Yusuff

In the co-main, No.8 Giga Chikadze and No.12 Sodiq Yusuff are set to do battle over three rounds. Chikadze will hope to continue the form he was on before he met Calvin Kattar, who would hand him his first loss in the UFC. Before this bout, the 33-year-old Georgian held a seven-fight win streak, capped off by back-to-back knockout victories over Cub Swanson and Edson Barboza.

Dana White Contender Series Alum, Yusuff will now have the chance to jump into the top-10 rankings in what is the biggest fight of his career. ‘Super’ Sodiq holds a 5-1 record in the UFC, having only lost to Arnold Allen but would bounce back with a win over Alex Caceres back in March.

What fight are you most excited for? Corey Sandhagen Vs. Song Yadong or Giga Chikadze Vs. Sodiq Yusuff?