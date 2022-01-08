Surging promotional-perfect featherweight contender, Giga Chikadze appears to be gunning for an eventual title shot against reigning champion, Alexander Volkanovski – claiming he would high kick the titleholder, whom he labelled a “midget” after Volkanovski dismissed a short-notice UFC 272 title defense against him.



Chikadze, who headlines UFC Vegas 46 next weekend, meets New England Cartel standout, Calvin Kattar. And despite finding himself already preoccupied with that matchup, offered to replace an injury-stricken Max Holloway regardless and fight Volkanovski on March 5. at UFC 272.

Giga Chikadze is undefeated in his seven UFC outings, most recently finishing Edson Barboza with strikes

Despite Chikadze’s call, Volkanovski openly dismissed the Georgian’s challenge for UFC 272, as one-time title chaser, Chan Sung Jung sits as the current frontrunner to meet with the defending champion in March in place of former gold holder, Holloway.

“@gigachikadze @KoreanZombieMMA All respect bro but your (sic) fighting for rank #5 next week. … See you soon!!” Alexander Volkanovski tweeted at Giga Chikadze.

With Jung widely expected to score a short notice title fight against Volkanovski on March 5. – Tbilisi striker, Chikadze claimed the defending featherweight champion was picking easy fights, before claiming he would high kick him when they eventually share the Octagon in the future.



“@alexvolkanovski The chump picking up all the easiest link in the division Zombie (The Korean Zombie) and specially (especially) (Yair) Rodriguez he’s suck I will handle my business on Saturday and I’m gonna kick your midget head ass back (to) Singapore or Ireland whatever (sic) you from @danawhite @seanshelby,” Giga Chikadze tweeted.

In the midst of an impressive seven-fight winning run since his UFC debut back in September 2019, Chikadze most recently stopped Brazilian Muay Thai striker, Edson Barboza in the main event of UFC Vegas 35 back in August – earning him the #8 rank at featherweight.

For Volkanovski, the New South Wales native headlined UFC 266 in September last, taking home his second consecutive featherweight title defense courtesy of a unanimous decision win over Brian Ortega in a Fight of the Year contender.

