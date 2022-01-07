Chan Sung Jung, otherwise known as ‘The Korean Zombie’, is reportedly the next man up to face Alexander Volkanovski on short notice after Max Holloway withdrew due to injury.

This is according to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, who reports that the two sides have agreed to the bout and are awaiting a formal offer.

Volkanovski was supposed to face Holloway in a trilogy of arguably the two best featherweights of all-time at UFC 272 before the withdrawal. Jung is willing to step up as the next top contender to Volkanovski’s featherweight title.

Shortly after word got out that Jung vs. Volkanovski was in the works, the featherweight champion took to Twitter to acknowledge his change in opponent.

Chan Sung Jung Vs. Alexander Volkanovski Is In The Works

Jung followed up a disappointing loss to Brian Ortega with an impressive win over Dan Ige last summer. He has won three of his last four bouts overall in the featherweight division.

Jung was given a title shot once before during his career at UFC 163 against then-champion Jose Aldo, losing via fourth-round TKO. Up until that point, he had earned wins over Dustin Poirier and Mark Hominick en route to the title shot.

Volkanovski wrapped up his 2021 with an impressive win over Brian Ortega at UFC 266, earning a unanimous decision victory. He survived multiple submission attempts throughout the fight to earn a gritty successful title defense.

UFC 272 is slated to take place on March 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and will also feature the bantamweight title rematch between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling. Jung will have the opportunity to pull off a massive upset over Volkanovski to finally realize a championship dream.

The deal is expected to be finalized within the next few days.

Do you think Chan Sung Jung has a chance against Alexander Volkanovski?

