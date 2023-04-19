In terms of catchweight contests – this weekend’s heralded clash of undefeated phenoms, Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia has earned massive attention as the former WBA and WBC lightweight titleholders finally share the squared circle in a highly-awaited showdown of North American punching talents.

28-0 boasting a whopping 26 professional knockout victories, Baltimore, Maryland native, Davis – a WBA (regular) lightweight champion, puts his undefeated record on the line in a clash with his fellow unbeaten, 23-0 former interim WBC lightweight gold holder, Garcia, over the course of 12 rounds.

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the much-anticipated southpaw versus orthodox pairing of Davis, and Garcia – and despite the bout taking place in the fight captial of the world, ‘Sin City’ – markets have largely found themselves unable to separate the striking duo.

A rattling puncher on the feet, Davis, who most recently scored an eighth round stoppage of Hector Garcia in January of this year, is currently sat as a -250 betting favorite with BetWay to defeat Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday.

Sidelined since he stopped Javier Fortuna with a sixth round KO back in July of last year – sans warm-up fights for his catchweight clash with blistering puncher, Davis, Los Angeles youngster, Garcia has been placed as a short +200 underdog to defeat the Baltimore native over at BetWay currently.

A seven-year professional, Garcia, 24, rose to prominence back in February 2020, stopping Francisco Fonseca with a thunderous first round KO to move to 20-0 as a professional in Anaheim, California.

Minting himself as the interim WBC lightweight crown holder in February of the following year in ‘The Lone Star State’, Garcia ripped to the body of Luke Campbell with a vicious shot, sending the English puncher to the canvas – as well as retirement ultimately in Dallas.

As for Davis, the long-time Floyd Mayweather-linked striker first landed WBA gold at the super featherweight limit with a win over Jason Cuellar back in 2018 – having also landed a victory over the above-mentioned, Fonseca en route to his first world championship.

Minting himself as one of the most feared punchers in professional boxing today, Davis, 28 – aptly nicknamed ‘Tank’ – has landed massive triumphs over the likes of Yuriorkos Gamboa, Leo Santa Cruz, Mario Barrios, and Rolly Romero during his run as WBA super lightweight and lightweight kingpin.

Boasting a shocking 93% knockout rate over the course of his perfect 28-fight professional career, BetWay are currently offering Davis as a -137 betting favorite to hand Garcia his first professional defeat by way of TKO, KO or himself emerge victorious via disqualification.

In contrast, for Garcia, BetWay are currently offering the Californian as a +300 betting underdog to hand Davis his first professional loss via KO, TKO, or himself land a victory over the Maryland striker via disqualification.

As for a potential quickfire, timely finish between the duo, BetWay are offering a special ‘Gone in 60 Seconds’ prop on this fight – with Davis still emerging as a -6,600 favorite to defeat Garcia in the opening minute, while the latter is a firm betting underdog to the same, sat at +12,500.

