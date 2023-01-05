Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia betting odds

Undefeated rising star Gervonta Davis appears set to close as a massive favorite ahead of his upcoming fight vs. Hector Luis Garcia. The two champions will face off in a 12-round title fight, scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 7.

‘Tank’ will be looking to improve on his impressive 27-0 record (25 KO’s), when he squares off against WBA ‘super’ featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia, who also boasts an impressive undefeated record of 16-0 (10 KO’s). Gervonta Davis will put his WBA lightweight title on the line when he faces off against Garcia.

Despite both men boasting impressive records, Gervonta Davis has been priced as a significant favorite by the bookies. Betway currently have his ML priced at -1200, whilst his opponent, ‘El Androide’ is a significant underdog, priced at +800.

Considering the power ‘Tank’ has in his hands, and the size advantage he will have, a KO/TKO prop bet maybe be a better option. Betway have Davis via KO/TKO lined at 1.30.

Davis has been vocal in his desire to compete 3 times in 2023, but is not looking past Garcia, regardless of what the odds may indicate. Speaking with TalkSport, ‘Tank’ states that:

“We not sleeping on this guy. I know we got two fights lined up, but this the main one that we focused on. I’m ready to go through everybody in that division, that 135 division. But this Garcia is the first person that we got to focus on, so we got to get through him first. I ain’t gonna lie. He looks a little hungry. A lot of people overlook him, but I ain’t trying to overlook him. He looks like he’s ready.“

“And it could be a life changer for him. You know what I mean? He wants to take my spot. So I’m definitely not looking past him. I’m in a real fight. January 7 is going to be a crazy night.” (H/T TalkSport)

