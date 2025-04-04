Who is Germany’s Next Sports Superstar? Oktagon Is Creating Deutschland’s Biggest Name in MMA

Oktagon MMA has helped German MMA surge to the next level. With the venues they are able to put shows in, and the opportunities they provide fighters with, it is no wonder that German MMA is in the best place that it has ever been in.

Oktagon in Germany

Oktagon MMA has recognized that Germany has one of their biggest markets. With that, they have birthed a number of prospects, on the brink of being stars. With the likes of Niko Samsonidse, Deniz Ilbay, Max Holzer and many more on the cusp of a potential title shot, we could see a new star born as soon as Saturday night.

German MMA Superstars

Germany has fan favorites like Christian Eckerlin, Christian Jungwirth and David Zawada. However, none of them have been able to lay claim to a title in Oktagon, or any other large promotion that they have fought in. While the whole arena is on their feet screaming their names when they walk out, very few German fighters have won a big title. Kerim Engizek, who won the Middleweight title in October, is the only German Champion in OktagonMMA. Engizek is recognized as a superstar in Germany, and has a title next to his name, but who is next?

Who is next?

In the Main Event this weekend, two of Germany’s top Featherweights go head-to-head in a heated matchup. Deniz Ilbay and Max Holzer are finally set to settle their beef in the Oktagon cage. Also on the card on Saturday night, is Khalid Taha. The former UFC fighter is looking to make a statement in his Oktagon MMA debut and break into the loaded Featherweight division.

In the Press conference on Friday, Khalid Taha made it very clear that he wants to face Holzer if both fighters win on Saturday night, which was met with a yes from “Stifler”. Holzer finds himself ranked #4, with a 10-0 record. A win for him over #7 ranked Deniz Ilbay, could see him either in a title fight, or a #1 contender matchup with Khalid Taha.

Niko Samsonidse is often, confusingly, not spoken about enough as one of German MMA’s top prospects. After losing his first attempt for the Oktagon MMA Featherweight title against Losene Keita, Samsonidse has won his last two fights, both by finish. He is ranked at #1 in the Featherweight division and is working his way back towards a title fight.

Alexander Poppeck is a win away from a potential title fight. On May 17th, he looks to avenge his loss against Pavol Langer and book himself a matchup with Will Fleury. He is currently ranked at #2 in the Light-Heavyweight division. He has a large following behind him coming by way of Bavaria.

The last name that requires a mention, is Lazar Todev. After starting his career 2-5, “The Punisher” went on a 7-fight win streak, before his first title shot. Todev has proved on multiple occasions, that he is the #1 Heavyweight contender, but he still is unable to lay claim to the Oktagon MMA Heavyweight title that he desperately seeks. He has lost two painfully close title fights, against Hatef Moiel and Will Fleury. Todev is a very athletic Heavyweight, that very well finds himself in a third attempt for the title in the near future.