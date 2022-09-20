Former UFC Champion Germaine de Randamie Announces Pregnancy

Germaine de Randamie will not be returning to the octagon any time soon, as she has announced that she is pregnant.

The former woman’s featherweight champion de Randamie announced on Instagram that her and her partner will be expecting their child’s arrival in March of 2023.

“Woohoooo we can finally scream it from the top of our lungs “ WE ARE PREGNANT 😍😍” 🎉🥰🎉 we are blessed with our little miracle❤️🙏🏻 expected March 2023. ” de Randamie captioned her picture.

Germaine de Randamie announces on social media that she is pregnant. She and her girlfriend expecting the child around March '23. https://t.co/Th8RVzPlXy pic.twitter.com/lMiZHKY1Wf — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) September 20, 2022

Germaine De Randamie hasn’t fought in almost two years now

She last fought on the UFC on ESPN 16 card, as she took on Julianna Pena. She ended up winning tat fight when she submitted Pena in the third round of the bout. De Randamie was the inaugural UFC featherweight championship, when she beat Holly Holm back in 2017 by unanimous decision. She ended up having to relinquish the title without ever defending it, but would go not challenge for it again.

Her last title fight was against Amanda Nunes, where she challenged for the bantamweight championship 2019. De Randamie tried to join an exclusive list of fighters that have held championships in two different divisions, but ultimately came up short. They fought on the UFC 245 card, and Nunes took home the victory by unanimous decision. It was ‘The Iron Lady’s’ second time she lost to Nunes in her career. The former champion has a record of 7-2 in the UFC and overall has a record of 10-4.

De Randamie is currently 38 years old, and will be turning 39 in April of 2023. Whether she will fight again after her pregnancy is still up in the air. By the time she gets back in the octagon professionally, she will most likely have missed up to four years. Only time will tell whether we see de Randamie again inside the octagon under the UFC banner.