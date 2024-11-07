Gerald Meerschaert vs. Reinier de Ridder – Odds and Match Preview

Former two-division champion in ONE Reinier de Ridder will be making his UFC debut against Gerald Meerschaert in the middleweight division. Booked for November 9, 2024, as part of UFC Fight Night 247 bout features two experienced fighters with contrasting backgrounds and styles.

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Reinier de Ridder – Odds

The middleweight match between Gerald Meerschaert and Reinier de Ridder is generating significant interest among bettors. The odds currently favor Reinier de Ridder as the clear favorite in this middleweight bout. Play Crypto gambling in privacy with no kyc casino no deposit bonus right here.

According to the latest odds, de Ridder is listed at -245, while Meerschaert is the underdog at +240. This means that a $100 bet on de Ridder would potentially yield a profit of about $40, while the same bet on Meerschaert could return $240 if he pulls off the upset.

The betting market seems to have confidence in de Ridder’s abilities, likely due to his impressive record and background as a former two-division champion in ONE Championship. Despite this being his UFC debut, oddsmakers appear to view him as the superior fighter in this matchup.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 24: Gerald Meerschaert reacts after his submission victory against Edmen Shahbazyan in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Meerschaert is the more experienced UFC fighter and is seen as the underdog but still has a chance to pull off an upset. His experience in the octagon and submission skills could potentially give him an edge, despite the odds being against him.

UFC Match Preview

At 36 years old, Meerschaert has been competing professionally since 2007 and holds the record for most finishes in UFC middleweight history. He’s a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Roufusport Kickboxing, which contributes to his well-rounded fighting style. Meerschaert is coming into this fight on a two-win streak, having recently secured victories via submission.

On the other side, ‘The Dutch Knight‘ Reinier de Ridder will be making his highly anticipated UFC debut. With a record of 17 wins and 2 losses, de Ridder is a former two-division ONE Championship titleholder. At 34 years old, he’s slightly younger than Meerschaert but brings a wealth of experience from his time in ONE Championship. De Ridder is also known for his grappling ability, holding a black belt in judo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

De Ridder has won an impressive seventy percent of his MMA bouts by way of submission and Meerschaert has a higher submission win rate at roughly eighty percent.

For Meerschaert, this is an opportunity to continue his winning streak and potentially climb the middleweight rankings. For de Ridder, it’s a chance to make a strong first impression in the UFC and prove that he can compete at the highest level of MMA.

Both fighters are skilled grapplers, which could lead to an exciting ground battle. Reinier de Ridder has emphasized that simply winning isn’t enough for him; he’s looking to make a statement and finish Meerschaert. This fight is particularly significant for de Ridder, who sees it as a stepping stone to bigger opportunities in the UFC. He’s expressed his desire to face top-ranked opponents and potentially challenge for a title in the future.