Georges St-Pierre is widely regarded as one of the greatest combat sports athletes to have ever lived.

But during a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the always candid St-Pierre was brutally honest when asked about what it’s like to be a high-level MMA fighter and some of the baggage that comes with it, especially when dealing with young fighters seeking advice.

“A lot of them, my advice would be, ‘Hey bro, you should hang up your gloves and find a real job. Because I’ve seen this movie, and it’s not a good ending, my friend.’” St-Pierre said. “But if I tell them the truth, they get mad at me. … [They say], ‘He’s jealous and he’s arrogant.”

Since leaving the UFC octagon for good following his win over then-middleweight champion Michael Bisping at UFC 217, St-Pierre has spoken on numerous occasions about UFC fighters suffering from post-career brain damage and other prolonged injuries.

After undergoing one of the most notorious reigns in UFC history, St-Pierre spoke about his current health and why he considers himself lucky compared to others who retire later on.

“I could be brain damaged, but so far, I think I’m good,” St-Pierre said. “I see guys sparring and they lose a lot of brain cells. I believe the best way to improve is when it’s playful. It’s crazy how many guys I’ve seen that have left their careers in the gyms because they spar too hard.”

It has become a trend for some well-known fighters, including former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, to reduce sparring as much as possible when preparing for a fight to avoid overexertion. St-Pierre absorbed nearly 500 strikes over his UFC career, according to UFCstats.com.

Longevity was always a major factor when it came to St-Pierre’s fighting style in the octagon. Often criticized by fans and pundits for not taking risks in high-profile matchups, St-Pierre believes this ended up being the right choice once his time in MMA came to a close.

“I was blamed to be kind of boring, but why would I take a risk if I’m winning the fight? Why would I take a stupid risk and give my opponent an opportunity to land a fatal blow to knock me out? It’s up to my opponent to take the risk.” St-Pierre concluded.

Despite enjoying retirement and speaking out on fighting-related issues, St-Pierre has been enticed in the past about returning to the UFC. But for all intents and purposes, it appears “Rush” won’t budge when it comes to maintaining his prestine health.

