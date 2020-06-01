Georges St-Pierre Thinks He’d Still Be The Best If He Returned To Fighting

Spread the word!













Former two-weight UFC champion Georges St-Pierre is confident he would still be one of the best fighters on the planet if he decided to return to the sport of MMA. ‘GSP’ first retired in 2013 after picking up a controversial victory over Johny Hendricks. He returned to take on middleweight champion Michael Bisping almost four years later – picking up an impressive win and a second UFC belt before once again walking away from the sport.

Speaking to South China Morning Post, St-Pierre stated his belief that he is still more than capable of fighting and if he chose to do so he would still be the best fighter in the game, he said.

“I retired not because I can’t fight any more…I could fight again if I wanted to and I believe I could probably be one of the best, maybe the best.”

Any fans reading this are hopefully not too excited as the Canadian went on to say he is unlikely to make a comeback as he struggled to cope with the stress of fighting, he said.

“I stopped because of the stress. It was an unbearable feeling for me, so I never enjoyed it, the moment of competing and fighting. That’s something that, a little bit, I regret. I should have enjoyed it more.

“Yeah you never say never but for me right now I am very satisfied with what I have done and I believe in an extreme sport like MMA that when you are satisfied then it’s the end.”

St-Pierre is right to be satisfied with his accomplishments. The 39-year-old has done it all and it was announced during UFC 249 he would enter the Hall of Fame later this year, something he takes great pride in.

“I really believe that once you are a champion, you are always a champion,” says St-Pierre. “To be a Hall of Famer is a great honour. You’re in a different zone now, you’re among the elite. And for me to be among the elite in the sport of mixed martial arts, it’s the greatest honour.”

Do you think George St-Pierre could still compete at the top level of MMA?