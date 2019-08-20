Georges St-Pierre Shuts Down Khabib Nurmagomedov Fight

Spread the word!













Georges St-Pierre has officially moved on from the possible Khabib Nurmagomedov fight.

The two were linked to a possible fight for quite a while, yet the UFC was never interested in the fight. Now, ‘GSP’ says the fight will not happen.

“We worked very hard, my agent knocked at the door, we asked many times. But, the UFC did not want to do it,” St-Pierre said to Chael Sonnen. “My goal was to be the first to champ-champ-champ, that is what we wanted to do. Unfortunately, it fell through and (we) asked if we could do it at a catchweight and the UFC didn’t want it.”

Although it is a fight Georges St-Pierre really wanted, he says he is not focusing on that anymore and is happy being retired.

“Now, it is over. I missed the train and the train is gone. I don’t think it will happen,” he explained.

St-Pierre last fought back at UFC 217 where he won the middleweight title against Michael Bisping. With the win, he became a champion in two different weight classes and wanted the Nurmagomedov fight to make it three.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, will look to defend his title against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242. He will be looking for his second title defense in what will be his first fight since he beat Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

What do you make of Georges St-Pierre saying the Khabib Nurmagomedov fight will not happen?