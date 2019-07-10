Khabib Explains Why He Wants To Test Himself Against Georges St-Pierre

Spread the word!













UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has made no secret of his desire to face former two-weight champion Georges St-Pierre.

Earlier this year, “The Eagle” was campaigning for a super fight with the former welterweight kingpin, only for the latter to announce his retirement. St-Pierre last fought in November 2017 when he moved up in weight to defeat Michael Bisping to become the middleweight champion.

He would later vacate the belt, but given that he last fought at 185 pounds, many felt making 155 would be next to impossible even if he did agree to a lightweight bout with Nurmagomedov.

However, Nurmagomedov believes the French-Canadian’s next goal was to become the lightweight champion and that making the weight was entirely possible:

“Because Georges already was welterweight champion and middleweight champion, and I know if he wants to come back, he wants to fight in lightweight championship,” Nurmagomedov told Aaron Bronsteter when asked why he wanted to face St-Pierre. “He can make weight, he’s not very big. He’s like maybe 190, 195 [pounds]. A lot of lightweights [weigh] more than him.

“I think he can make weight and it’s going to be a great fight if I fight with him, if I defend my title with him. For legacy, even for him or even for me, it’s going to be a great fight.”

Of course, a fight now seems unlikely. And when Nurmagomedov realized St-Pierre turned 38 this year, he jokingly responded that he no longer wanted to face him.

Still, “GSP” remains the greatest to compete in the UFC according to the Dagestan native:

“Last time I meet him in Moscow,” Nurmagomedov added. “I stay in one hotel and when I go to my room, I see him. He’s sitting with his friends in restaurant. I come from his back, try to choke him a little bit. I meet him. We have good time in Moscow.

“A couple times, we go [for] dinner together. It was before he fight with Michael Bisping. Of course I respect him. This guy in my opinion is greatest athlete ever who compete inside the Octagon, inside the UFC. Him and Fedor [Emelianenko] is like two greatest, in my opinion. If he want to fight, he can come back. But if he’s 38, he has to enjoy with his age.”

Would you have liked to see Khabib and GSP compete? Who would win?