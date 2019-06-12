Video: UFC 242 Press Conference Featuring Khabib & Dustin Poirier

Spread the word!













With the UFC 242 event quickly approaching, the promotion decided to hold a press conference on Wednesday (June 12, 2019) at the Hotel Cafe Royal at 10 a.m. ET.

Khabib Nurmagomedov returns when he makes his next UFC lightweight title defense against Dustin Poirier at the UFC 242 pay-per-view (PPV) event. This show takes place on Saturday, September 7 at The Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET, and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

UFC 242 Press Conference Time

Although the fight is still three months away, the Las Vegas-based promotion wants the UFC lightweight and interim champion to start hyping their fight. This is exactly what they’ll do at the press conference.

You can watch it here, courtesy of the UFC’s official YouTube channel: