Georges St-Pierre Says Fighting Is No Longer Number One Priority

Georges St-Pierre retired earlier this year, but talk of a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov kept coming up. Many wanted to see, arguably, the greatest fighter of all-time take on the undefeated Russian.

It would have been a massive fight and a huge draw. Yet, the UFC was not interested. They didn’t want “GSP” to beat Nurmagomedov then retire, to then have the Las Vegas-based promotion without a lightweight champion.

In a recent interview at UFC Newark, St-Pierre admitted that was a fight he wanted, but now is no longer thinking about it. And, he is no longer focusing on being the best fighter in the world.

“It was on my mind when I retired, I really wanted to do it,” St-Pierre said to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter. “But now, telling you the truth, UFC were clear, they had other plans for Khabib. So I turned a page.

“I cannot wait for the fight to happen and twiddle my thumb, I have other plans for my life. Being the best fighter in the world is not my number one priority anymore. It used to be, now it’s not. I have family, friends, I have a lot of more important things to do. I have other projects down the road.”

Although it was a fight he wanted, he said if the UFC called for the fight, it probably wouldn’t happen. He says competing is something that won’t happen in his life again.

“I’m always training, I’m always in good shape, I will always be. But competition, for me, it’s a chapter of my life that is over.”

Whether or not the Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight will ever happen is to be seen.

