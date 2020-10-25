Former two-weight UFC champion Georges St-Pierre has labeled Khabib Nurmagomedov “one of the best to have ever done it” after the Russian retired with a perfect record last night.

Nurmagomedov stretched his unbeaten run to 29-0 by taking out Justin Gaethje inside two rounds at UFC 254. ‘The Eagle’ was dominant on the mat and was able to choke out ‘The Highlight’ with relative ease before announcing his retirement from MMA.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of ESPN immediately after UFC 254, St-Pierre admitted he was surprised to see Nurmagomedov walk away from the sport, he said.



“I was surprised. I was not expecting that at all. … I thought he wanted to do, and all the people in the media said he wanted to do 30-0. That’s his choice. What a great way to finish a career. He left an incredible legacy. One of the best to have ever done it – maybe the best to have ever done it.”

Of course, this puts to bed any potential fight between ‘Rush’ and Nuramgomedov, although St-Pierre insists he has always been content in retirement despite continued rumours about his potential return against the Russian.

“It did not happen,” St-Pierre said. “I’m good where I am. Khabib is invincible now. He’s undefeated. It was a perfect career. There’s nothing we can say bad about him. It’s a perfect career, like 29-0 and you retire on top with the best performance of his career. What do you want more? It was incredible. It was a perfect fight in a perfect career – as close as it gets.

“… I always see an athlete taking too many fights. … That’s something I really don’t wish (on) someone. Khabib did an amazing decision (to retire). Like everything in life, everything has a beginning and has an end. The life of a professional athlete, even an elite athlete, has a window. If we fight past that window, that’s when the problems arrive and appear.”

St-Pierre sent one final message to Nurmagomedov who he told to follow his heart while simultaneously congratulating him on an exemplary career in MMA.

“Khabib, follow your heart,” St-Pierre said. “Follow what makes you happy and what makes people who love (you) happy. No pressure. Take the right decision at the right time, and the possibilities for you are limitless. You can do whatever you want. Congratulations. What an amazing career. Man, it was a perfect fight and a perfect career that you have.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

