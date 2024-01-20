Georges St-Pierre reveals he never received offer to fight at UFC 300: ‘For now, there’s nothing on the radar’

Former undisputed middleweight champion and welterweight titleholder, Georges St-Pierre has revealed he has not been contacted by the organization regarding a stunning return to the Octagon at UFC 300 in April, claiming nothing is on “the radar” for him currently, despite speculation linking him with a comeback to the promotion.

St-Pierre, a former undisputed welterweight champion and middleweight gold holder, most recently headlined UFC 217 back in 2017 at Madison Square Garden, snapping his four-year hiatus from the sport with a stunning rear-naked choke technical submission win over fellow Hall of Fame inductee, Michael Bisping to snatch the 185 pound title and become a two-division gold holder.

Georges St-Pierre has been sidelined since 2017

Avenging his sole two career losses to both Matt Hughes, and Matt Serra with rematch stoppage victories, Canadian star, St-Pierre has been continually linked with a slew of comebacks to the Octagon since vacating the middleweight crown following UFC 217.

Arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, Tristar veteran, St-Pierre has been linked with superfights against the likes of Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, and Khabib Nurmagomedov – and even more recently, Leon Edwards, with the Birmingham native expected to feature at UFC 300 in April.

However, according to St-Pierre, who took part in a Q&A session yesterday (19/1/2024) at Thailand’s premiere gym for Muay Thai and MMA training, BangTao MMA, based in Phuket, Thailand, revealed a return to his prior welterweight stomping grounds at UFC 300 has not been floated.

“It’s a rumor,” Georges St-Pierre said. “And I’ve never been offered a fight and I’ve made it clear I have no desire to come back and fight in mixed martial arts. I was supposed to compete in a grappling competition but because I had an injury in November where I partially tore my labrum and rotator cuff, and it’s still not recovered, so there are many things I cannot do right now, like wrestling, like grappling.”

“I’m not fully recovered yet,” Georges St-Pierre explained. “For me, the grappling was a fun thing, and the thrill of competition again, and for the fans. For now, there’s nothing on the radar and a shoulder injury takes an incredibly long time to recover. If something comes up for a charity then maybe, but it’s not what I’m focusing on. I am 42 years old now, I’m not the same person I used to be when I was competing.”