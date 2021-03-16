MMA legend Georges St-Pierre has revealed he was never a fan of fighting.

The former two-weight UFC champion has been speaking openly about his hatred for fighting and claims he only competed for the joy victory brought him.

“I guess some guys are really happy to be there but I never really liked to fight to tell you the truth,” St-Pierre told the Complex Sports podcast. “I liked to win. I was just, I guess, blessed with good talent and I was able to exploit it and I met incredible mentors throughout my life. But before a fight, if I could click my fingers like this and make it in a way that I was after the fight, I would do it every single time.

“I don’t like the fighting. I hate it. It’s unbearable. The feeling of stress. Not knowing if you will be humiliated or you might get hurt. It’s so hard. But when you win a fight, it’s really worth it. The bigger the risk, the bigger the reward. So that’s why I did it. Not because I love to fight. I love to win.”

Despite his hatred for fighting, St-Pierre is arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all-time.

The Canadian enjoyed a storied career that he understands has allowed him to create a great life for himself

“I was obviously very successful at it, the money, everything it brings me, the access to things that most people don’t have and the freedom when you’re a professional athlete,” St-Pierre said. “You’re free. If you train hard and you make all the sacrifices, you will have better result than if you’re lazy and don’t do your job well. That’s what I like about it.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Do you think Georges St-Pierre should stay retired after these comments on fighting?