Former two-weight champion, Georges St-Pierre has welcomed the possibility of sharing the grappling mats with former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov in the future – laying out the parameters for a potential match in the future.

St-Pierre, who most recently featured professionally in a hiatus snapping return in November 2017 at UFC 217, successfully became the undisputed middleweight champion with a rear-naked choke win over Michael Bisping. The win landed St-Pierre a second promotional title following a dominant run as welterweight kingpin.

For Khabib, the Dagestan native called time on his professional career back in October 2020 following UFC 254, where he successfully unified the promotion’s lightweight title with a stunning triangle submission win over interim titleholder, Justin Gaethje.

In the time since their respective retirements, both St-Pierre and Khabib have been linked with returns to active competition, and even a slew of potential grappling outings away from professional mixed martial arts.

Georges St-Pierre lays out some conditions for a grappling bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Sharing his thoughts on the possibility of a grappling match against Khabib in the future, St-Pierre laid out certain conditions which would need to be met in order for him to land a competitive grappling outing against the undefeated former lightweight titleholder.

“If it’s well-organized… If there’s some event that is well-organized, that is a novelty fight, something good, maybe, why not?” Georges St-Pierre told MMA News reporter, James Lynch. “I’m still in the entertainment world, I’m in good shape. I still train like a professional athlete. I still get it.”

“Even some of the guys sometimes, they tell me, ‘Hey, are you preparing a comeback?’” Georges St-Pierre said. “I’m like, ‘No, I’m 40-years-old. I’m done.’ I like to stay in there and keep my head in the game.”



Whilst Khabib enjoyed a spectacular 29-fight professional undefeated run, St-Pierre, on the other hand, successfully avenged his only two professional losses against Matt Serra and Matt Hughes – eventually calling time on his career boasting a 26-2 professional record.

