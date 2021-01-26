Georges St-Pierre has backed former dual weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, to bounce back from his second-round TKO loss against Dustin Poirier.

‘The Diamond’ emphatically avenged his 2014 loss to McGregor at UFC 257 this past weekend. Poirier used wrestling, calf kicks and fast hands to quickly secure the upset win.

McGregor immediately pointed to inactivity as the reason for his defeat. On Monday his coach, John Kavanagh revealed the Irishman is already pestering the UFC for a rematch.

In an interview with Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me Podcast, St-Pierre revealed he was backing McGregor ahead of UFC 257 and admitted he was surprised by Poirier’s impressive performance.

“I thought Conor (McGregor) was going to win and I was wrong,” St-Pierre said. “I was very surprised how Poirier keep his composure under the pressure because I think one of Conor’s strengths is that he overwhelms his opponents with his pressure, with his presence.

“Poirier stayed sharp. It was a real testament of how good he is,” GSP continued. “It was amazing and now it will be interesting to see how Conor can come back from it. I believe Conor can come back from that loss. He is the kind of fighter I believe, he fuel himself on confidence. When he is confident that’s how he performs at his best. He likes to act confident. Fake it until you make it and he plays a role that he is very confident.

St-Pierre believes McGregor will bounce back from this latest defeat.

“It will be interesting to see how he’s gonna come back from it but I believe in Conor. I believe he is gonna come back from that,” St-Pierre added. I believe he is going to overcome that obstacle.”

Do you agree with Georges St-Pierre? Will Conor McGregor bounce back from his loss to Dustin Poirier?