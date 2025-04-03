George Jarvis is set to debut as a contracted fighter for ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 30. In this match, he will face off against the Spanish-Morrocan striker Mouhcine Chafi in a thrilling match that will likely be all action as both fighters are known for their high-octane Muay Thai styles. Another interesting fact for this fight is that it’s a rematch and that both Jarvis and Chafi are old rivals on the European Muay Thai scene in a battle for the WBC European Muay Thai title in the fight where Chafi would quite handily beat Jarvis.

Despite this loss, George Jarvis is ready for this fight. He is riding a three-fight win streak in the promotion, and with all this momentum, he’s looking to get his revenge, as he stated during a media day interview.

“As man if someone beats you, you always want to get one back” “I’m very excited to get some revenge, there’s nothing better than a little bit of revenge.” “I don’t really look at it as, uh, you know i need to beat this guy because he’s beat me. He’s just another person now, stuck in my way.”

George Jarvis looks to be the next big thing at Lightweight Muay Thai.

With the influx of British Muay Thai strikers in ONE Championship, with established stars like Johnathan Haggerty and the rising star, Nico Carrillo. George Jarvis looks to be the top British prospect in the lightweight division that is ruled by Regian Eersel, a division that is in dire need of new blood as the division doesn’t even have its ranks filled out. And facing off against an old rival in Chafi, who’s on a losing streak in ONE. This is the perfect opportunity for the Brit to get a big as contracted fighter and get revenge against an old foe on his way to a world title opportunity.