The USA Olympic Boxing Team 2024 – Aiming for Gold

This is the USA Olympic Boxing Team 2024. Eight athletes, four men and four women, have qualified for the Summer Paris 2024 Olympics representing the United States of America in Boxing. All eight of these boxers will be aiming for gold.

Claressa Shields, a professional boxer and MMA fighter is one of the few Americans to ever earn a gold medal in the Olympics for boxing. She met with the USA Olympic Boxing Team 2024 ahead of their flight to Paris, France to give them a motivational speech. In an interview, Shields said, “Jajaira Gonzalez is the best; she’s like a sister to me. We’ve traveled the world together … I know all of them can do it, but Jajaira has the most experience.” She added, “The best advice that I gave them was to remove any doubt and believe 110% in yourself.”

Jake Paul and Olympic Boxing?

YouTube Star and boxer Jake Paul also trained with the USA Olympic Boxing Team 2024 and apparently will also be at the Summer Paris 2024 Olympic games. On Instagram, he wrote, “I’m honored to partner with USA Boxing as the 2024 Paris Olympics approach. I’ll be training with the Olympic squad in Colorado Springs this winter and accompanying them to Paris this July to amplify our country’s best amateur boxers.”

USA Olympic Boxing Team 2024 Roster

Below is a list of the US Olympic boxing team’s eight members, where they were born, and what weight class they compete in. This is the USA Olympic Boxing Team 2024.

Joshua Edwards – Houston, TX – Boxing – Super heavyweight (203+ pounds)

Jajaira Gonzalez – Glendora, CA – Boxing – Lightweight (132 pounds)

Jahmal Harvey – Oxon Hill, MD – Boxing – Featherweight (125 pounds)

Roscoe Hill – Springs, TX – Boxing – Flyweight (112 pounds)

Omari Jones – Orlando, FL Boxing – Welterweight (156 pounds)

Jennifer Lozano – Laredo, TX – Boxing – Flyweight (110 pounds)

Morelle McCane – Cleveland, OH – Boxing – Welterweight (146 pounds)

Alyssa Mendoza – Caldwell, ID – Boxing – Featherweight (125 pounds)

Olympic Boxing Rules – How does Olympic boxing work?

Olympic boxing follows a distinct set of rules that differentiate it from professional boxing. Matches consist of three 3-minute rounds with 1-minute rest periods between rounds. Scoring uses the 10-point must system, where five judges award 10 points to the winner of each round and 9 points to the loser based on criteria such as quality punches landed, technical superiority, and competitiveness.

Boxers can win by points decision, knockout, referee stoppage, or disqualification. Protective gear includes gloves and mouthguards, with headgear required only for women since 2016. Fouls result in warnings and potential point deductions or disqualification.

The Olympic tournament follows a single-elimination format, with winners advancing until gold and silver medalists are determined, while both semifinal losers receive bronze medals. Weight categories differ for men and women, with specific glove sizes required for each.

Olympic Boxing Gloves

Boxers are required to wear gloves that are either red or blue, matching the color of their corner. For women, all gloves weigh 10 ounces. Men use either 10-ounce or 12-ounce gloves, depending on their weight class. Specifically, 10-ounce gloves are used for weight categories from 51 kg to 63.5 kg, while 12-ounce gloves are used for categories from 71 kg to +92 kg. Additionally, boxers must wear hand wraps underneath the gloves to protect their hands and wrists. For the USA Olympic Boxing Team 2024, they have multiple different weight classes.

When did boxing become an Olympic sport?

Boxing became an Olympic sport at the Games of the III Olympiad in St. Louis in 1904. This marked the debut of boxing in the modern Olympic Games. However, it’s worth noting that boxing has a longer history in Olympic competitions, as it was also part of the ancient Olympic Games in Greece, first appearing in 688 BC.