Gemma Auld Taps Out Sammy Jo Luxton with SlicRear-Naked Choke – PFL Europe 1 Highlights

Gemma Auld handed Sammy Jo Luxton her first loss in mixed martial arts, submitting the former Muay Thai fighter in her Smart Cage debut at PFL Europe 1.

Luxton came out and immediately put her striking on display, lighting up Auld with kicks and combinations. Near the two-minute mark of the opening round, Auld caught one of Luxton’s kicks and used it to drive her opponent to the cage wall. Auld worked in the clinch, putting Luxton on the mat multiple times, but could not keep her there. Still, Auld managed to stifle Luxton’s offense for the remainder of the round.

The second stanza saw Luxton get right back to work on her feet, bloodying Auld’s nose open early. That prompted Auld to once again clinch up against the fence and work for a takedown. This time, Auld was able to get her down and keep her there, quickly moving into mount and dropping some nasty ground and pound shots.

Luxton gave up her back to defend, allowing Auld to cinch in a rear-naked choke and force the tapout.

Official Result: Gemma Auld def. Sammy Jo Luxton via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:43 of Round 2.

