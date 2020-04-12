Free Fight: Watch Kamaru Usman’s UFC Debut Win (Video)

Spread the word!













The UFC continues to pump out free fights and the latest includes welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s promotional debut.

Taking place at The Ultimate Fighter: American Top Team vs. Blackzilians Finale in July 2015, Usman took on Hayder Hassan in a highly-anticipated contest.

However, it was one-way traffic right from the get-go. Usman used his wrestling throughout the contest before ultimately securing the arm triangle choke to get the victory in the second round.

That would kickstart what is currently an 11-0 unbeaten run with the Las Vegas-based promotion for the Nigerian. During that run, he defeated the likes of Demian Maia, Rafael dos Anjos and of course, Tyron Woodley to become the welterweight champion.

His most recent victory was a TKO win over bitter rival Colby Covington at UFC 245 in December. He is expected to face Jorge Masvidal next.

You can watch the champion’s debut below courtesy of the UFC’s official YouTube channel:

What do you make of Usman’s debut performance nearly five years on?