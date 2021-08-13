A fun bantamweight fight between Frankie Edgar and Sean O’Malley is being targeted for UFC 268 according to a report from Ariel Helwani.

The veteran MMA journalist broke the news of the potential match-up on his substack.

“UFC wants to book Sean O’Malley versus Frankie Edgar next,” Helwani wrote. “Maybe even for the MSG show on Nov. 6. TBD on if it will happen.”

While this seems like the perfect match-up for both men, O’Malley is already on record as saying he’s not interested in competing at UFC 268 in New York. ‘Suga’ spoke in detail about his bust-up with UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby after he turned down the chance to fight on the November 6 pay-per-view event.

During an episode of The BrO’Malley Show, ‘Suga’ explained his reasons for refusing to fight at UFC 268.

“I don’t even know if I’m supposed to say this…Sean Shelby was mad at me,” O’Malley said. “Dude, I don’t wanna fight in New York. It’s far, the taxes are ridiculous, and Tim (Welch) has no-Gi or no, ADCC trials that weekend. And he told me that before I even potentially had a fight. So, that’s his thing, and I’m not gonna say, ‘No. I have a fight’. We’re doing it, especially when I could fight like a month later in Vegas.”

Apparently, those reasons didn’t fly with Shelby who responded in an angry fashion.

“Sean Shelby was just like, mad and like, ‘Fine. Go hang out with 6ix9ine’. Like, just acting like a f**king tool, dude,” O’Malley said. “So, I don’t know if I should’ve said that or not. But it’s like, dude, come on. What do you do?”

Perhaps, Shelby’s tactics will work and we’ll see O’Malley compete at UFC 268. Alternatively, we could see O’Malley vs. Edgar at a later date. Either way, this definitely seems the be the fight that is next for both men.

Do you want to see Frankie Edgar vs. Sean O’Malley?