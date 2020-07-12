Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz Rebooked For UFC 252

Spread the word!













Frankie Edgar will have to wait just a little bit longer before his bantamweight debut.

Edgar was set to make his bow at 135 pounds against Pedro Munhoz in the co-main event of the Fight Island event taking place Wednesday.

However, Munhoz tested positive for COVID-19 putting the fight in jeopardy. A number of bantamweights have since campaigned to fight Edgar on short notice.

Edgar To Compete Against Munhoz On Pay-Per-View

There will be no need for that, though, as the fight will simply be pushed back a month as they will now compete on the main card of the UFC 252 pay-per-view event taking place August 15 in Las Vegas.

The fight, along with the rest of the full UFC 252 card, was confirmed on the broadcast of UFC 251 last night.

“Fight got pushed back………..good!” Edgar wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “Time to Reload, Recalibrate, Reengage and go on the Attack! Let’s gooooo!”

Edgar has lost three of his last four outings and will be looking for a change in fortunes at bantamweight. Munhoz, meanwhile, is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Aljamain Sterling after winning his last three before that.

Here is the UFC 252 main card looks:

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier – heavyweight title fight

Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

What do you think of the card?