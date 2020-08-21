Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar has spoken about his recent decision to move down to bantamweight ahead of his divisional debut against Pedro Munoz.

In a post by UFC News, Edgar addresses the move in weight stating that he expects to be in his best form at his new division.

"It's just a testament to my skills and what I bring to the cage"@FrankieEdgar talks about competing in different weight classes throughout his career as he sets to make his bantamweight debut in the #UFCVegas7 main event Saturday night vs Pedro Munhoz pic.twitter.com/TeVGCOtHoa — UFC News (@UFCNews) August 20, 2020

“If I’m basing it on how training camp went I feel like my conditioning is even better down a weight class, I got rid of some excess weight and yeah, I think I’ll be a bit stronger at this weight compared to the guys I fought at 45 and 55 especially, You know I think with less weight on I should be a little quicker as well.”

The former champion continues stating that he understands fighters traditionally go up in weight classes later in their careers, and that what this shows is that he should have been down at the smaller weight classes all along.

“I have been going down in weight classes where typically guys go up in weight classes as they go on in their career but I think it just goes to show that I was competing against guys who really weren’t even my size.” Said Edgar. “especially at 55, even at 45 guys are allot bigger cut allot more weight than I do and honestly, and honestly I’m probably not going be the biggest guy at 35. I think that’s just a testament to my skills and what I bring to the cage.”

Edgar is set to take on Pedro Munhoz on August 22nd in the main event at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The matchup has been rescheduled multiple times now as Munhoz previously tested positive for COVID-19 seeing them out of their scheduled meeting on Fight Island (Yas Island), Abu Dhabi.

Being just days away from the event it would seem we finally get this match-up to come to fruition.