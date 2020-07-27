The bantamweight bout between Pedro Munhoz and Frankie Edgar has once again been rescheduled.

As per various reports from MMA Fighting and ESPN, the fight will be moved from the main card of the UFC 252 pay-per-view taking place on August 15 to the upcoming August 22 event where it will serve as the new headliner.

A welterweight bout between bitter rivals Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley was expected to headline the August 22 card. However, as has been the case in recent months, both parties could not agree to a deal and with the event less than four weeks away, the promotion decided to go with a new main event.

Munhoz, Edgar To Finally Collide?

Hopefully for Edgar, this is the last time his fight with Munhoz gets modified.

The former lightweight champion was initially expected to make his bantamweight debut against the Brazilian at UFC 251 earlier this month. However, it was later moved to the July 15 event in Fight Island where it would serve as the co-main event.

Munhoz, though, would test positive for COVID-19 and was not allowed to travel to Abu Dhabi as the fight was eventually rescheduled for UFC 252 which is expected to take place in Las Vegas.

Then, of course, this final rescheduling took place but the good news is the August 22 card is expected to remain in Las Vegas. An official announcement from the UFC is expected soon.

What do you make of Munhoz and Edgar headlining the August 22 card?