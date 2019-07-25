Frankie Edgar Not Focused On Henry Cejudo’s ‘Garbage’ Trash-Talk

Spread the word!













Frankie Edgar has a 145-pound title opportunity in front of him. With that being said, he’s not at all focused on the trash talk of 125 and 135-pound champion Henry Cejudo.

“Triple C” recently suggested he’d like to jump up to 145 pounds and challenge for the division’s title. His ideal matchup for the strap would be against Frankie Edgar, as he mentioned in a recent interview.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Edgar called all of Cejudo’s talk “garbage,” and noted he’s fully focused at the task at hand ahead of him this weekend (Sat. July 27, 2019) – Max Holloway:

“That dude says a lot of s—t. Most of it’s garbage so you’ve got to kind of take it with a grain of salt,” Edgar said. “Who knows what he’s talking. My focus is nowhere near a 35-pounder right now. I’m not looking to fight the smaller guy. I’m looking to fight the best guy and that’s Max right now.”

Edgar and Holloway will main event the UFC 240 pay-per-view (PPV) from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. It will be “Blessed’s” first title defense back at 145 pounds after a failed attempt to capture 155-pound gold earlier this year.

What do you think about Edgar disregarding Cejudo’s desire to fight him for the 145-pound title?