Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar has detailed the scary aftermath of his knockout loss to bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen.

‘The Answer’ was caught by a perfectly timed flying knee at UFC Vegas 18. The shot was so perfect Edgar fell to the floor like a toppled statue. Since the fight, Edgar has spoken out to confirm his storied MMA career will continue despite this devasting loss.

In an interview with ESPN, Edgar opened up about the consequences of suffering such a vicious knockout.

“I didn’t really come to until I was in the back. That is the first thing I remember. I’m sitting around the doctors going through that whole process with them, Mark and Ricardo are next to me and I’m like, ‘Mark, what happened?’ He’s like ‘you fought,’ and I kind of figured that,” Edgar said. “But, I couldn’t remember who the f**k I fought. I’m like ‘who did I fight?’ He’s like ‘Sandhagen.’ I’m trying to remember training for the guy and I could not remember training for him. Since when was I supposed to fight him? I thought maybe I just took this fight on short notice or something. He’s like ‘bro, two months. You have been training for this guy for two months.’

“Man, I just couldn’t wrap it around my head. The doctor asked me what day it was and for the life of me, I could not remember,” Edgar added. “I was like, ‘September, December.’ That is when they said I needed to go get a cat scan,” Frankie Edgar continued. “Alright, whatever, we go to the hospital, and then on the way to the hospital the nurse in the ambulance said ‘what day of February is it?’ I was like boom, ‘it’s the 6th.’ Right away that is when things started snowballing and I started to remember the warmup and even the first 20 seconds before getting hit with the knee. Everything came back to me but I don’t remember walking out of the cage though.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Everyone at LowKickMMA wishes Frankie Edgar a speedy recovery.